Safdarjung logs 24.8 Celsius low as IMD cites clear skies
India
Delhi's mornings are feeling a bit chillier than usual, with minimum temperatures dropping below normal,
Safdarjung clocked in at 24.8 Celsius, which was lower than Friday and a good 1.7 Celsius under the typical mark.
IMD says it's all thanks to clear skies letting heat escape overnight.
Delhi gusty winds up to 40km/h
Get ready for gusty winds up to 40km/h on Sunday, with strong winds continuing on Monday and Tuesday, and keep an umbrella handy: possibility of thundery development toward afternoon/evening.
Daytime temperatures are still high (expect 40-42 Celsius), and air quality is holding steady at "moderate" for now, but might slip to "poor" after the weekend.