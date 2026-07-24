Safdarjung report contradicts Delhi Police on Jantar Mantar pellet use
India
A medical report from Safdarjung Hospital has called out the Delhi Police's denial of using pellet guns during the July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar.
According to doctors, a 28-year-old protester had pellet wounds with pellet shards stuck to skin, evidence that seems hard to ignore.
The demonstration, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was sparked by anger over the NEET paper leak and calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.
Delhi High Court seeks answers
Groups like CJP and AISA are pushing back, and now even the Delhi High Court wants answers about possible excessive force.
Opposition leaders have slammed the police response and are demanding accountability from officials.