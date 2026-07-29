Sagar Gupta killed when MV OMORFI attacked in Black Sea
India
Sagar Gupta, a 30-year-old chief officer in the merchant navy from Kanpur, lost his life when the MV OMORFI came under what Russian authorities said was a Ukrainian drone attack in Russian waters of the Black Sea on July 18.
His family only found out about his death days later through his colleagues, not through any official channel.
Gupta's family urges repatriation and answers
Gupta's wife, Shalu, and their family are frustrated by the silence from both the shipping company and the government.
"The last call came on July 17, and since then there has been no communication," Shalu shared.
The family is now urging authorities to bring his body home quickly and provide clear details about what really happened that day.