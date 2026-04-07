Sagbari clash over road project injures over 30 officers, villagers
India
A clash broke out on Tuesday in Sagbari village in Odisha when police tried to mediate protests against a road project.
Over 30 officers and several villagers were hurt after tensions escalated.
Locals worry the new road is tied to a mining plan that could harm their land and environment.
Authorities deploy police amid mining fears
Authorities have sent more police and put restrictions in place to keep things calm.
Despite this, many locals are still anxious about possible displacement and ecological damage from the proposed mining project.
Officials say they are working to restore peace in the area.