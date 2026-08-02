Sago factory fire near Attur sends 10 to hospital
India
A fire broke out Sunday evening at a sago factory near Attur in Salem, Tamil Nadu, sending thick smoke into the air.
10 people ended up in the hospital after the blaze spread to a storage room with cleaning chemicals.
The factory is owned by K Ravi from Sathasivapuram.
Workers fainted, probe cites short circuit
Workers quickly called the fire department and tried to put out the flames themselves, but many struggled to breathe and some even fainted from smoke inhalation.
Nine workers, eight of them aged 27 to 58, plus firefighter N Vijayakumar, were admitted for treatment.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that a short circuit sparked the fire.