Saharanpur district magistrate complex mosque demolished as illegal encroachment
India
Authorities in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, demolished a mosque inside the district magistrate's office complex after calling it an illegal encroachment.
The move came following a complaint that the mosque was built without permission and used for commercial purposes.
City officials said it was also a security risk.
Iqra Hasan alleges house arrest
After the demolition, Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Iqra Hasan said she was put under house arrest to stop her from visiting Saharanpur and speaking out.
She accused the state government of trying to silence public representatives.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "Maintaining harmony is the government's greatest responsibility and also its achievement," on Saturday.