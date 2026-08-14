Saharanpur girls found in man's locked house, 1 dead
India
A sad story from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh: a Class 11 student and her friend tried to take their own lives on Thursday.
They left for school but never showed up, and after the school alerted their families, their families started searching.
The girls were found in a locked house belonging to a local man; one was found hanging, and the other was on the floor with neck injuries.
Police probe missing man, romance suspected
Police think a possible love affair between one girl and the man might be behind this tragedy. The man is missing right now.
Investigators are talking to classmates and neighbors, and they have sent the body for postmortem.
Next steps will depend on what they find out and the family's complaint and the postmortem report.