Saharanpur police file FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan
India
Saharanpur police have registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan and six others after a protest outside the DIG's office on May 19, 2026.
Hasan, along with the mother of a youth killed in Jasala village and supporters, accused the DIG of ignoring the victim's mother when they tried to raise their concerns.
Charges include wrongful confinement, rioting
The protest caused traffic disruption and led police to file charges like wrongful confinement and rioting.
Despite requests from officers, the group refused to leave.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the move on social media, calling it an attack on democratic voices.
Police clarified that action was taken to keep order and that Hasan was not detained.