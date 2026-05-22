Saharanpur police file FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan India May 22, 2026

Saharanpur police have registered an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan and six others after a protest outside the DIG's office on May 19, 2026.

Hasan, along with the mother of a youth killed in Jasala village and supporters, accused the DIG of ignoring the victim's mother when they tried to raise their concerns.