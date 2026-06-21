Saharanpur pregnant woman Saeba, 30, dies after allegedly consuming poison
India
A 30-year-old pregnant woman named Saeba died in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after allegedly consuming poison.
Her family says her husband Sharik had been harassing and abusing her since her marriage around five years ago.
Saeba was seven months pregnant and left behind a 2-year-old son.
Family accuses husband Sharik, police probe
According to Saeba's family, Sharik had been violent, unfaithful, and repeatedly harassed her, especially when she confronted him about other relationships.
They say disputes had gotten so serious that police recently helped return Saeba to her in-laws' home.
After her death, Saeba's mother demanded justice. Police have sent the body for an autopsy and are investigating; Assistant Superintendent Manoj Yadav said further action will depend on the report.