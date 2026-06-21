Saharanpur pregnant woman Saeba, 30, dies after allegedly consuming poison

Family accuses husband Sharik, police probe

According to Saeba's family, Sharik had been violent, unfaithful, and repeatedly harassed her, especially when she confronted him about other relationships.

They say disputes had gotten so serious that police recently helped return Saeba to her in-laws' home.

After her death, Saeba's mother demanded justice. Police have sent the body for an autopsy and are investigating; Assistant Superintendent Manoj Yadav said further action will depend on the report.