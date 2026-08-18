Saharanpur teenager rescued after Delhi police argue 7 hours

A 15-year-old girl from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who left her home in Saharanpur on August 9 without informing her parents, was found in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on August 11.

Even though a passerby quickly got her to the Child Helpline, her rescue dragged on for nearly seven hours as three police units argued over who should handle the case.

She finally reached an observation home at 2:30am.