Saharanpur teenager rescued after Delhi police argue 7 hours
A 15-year-old girl from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who left her home in Saharanpur on August 9 without informing her parents, was found in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on August 11.
Even though a passerby quickly got her to the Child Helpline, her rescue dragged on for nearly seven hours as three police units argued over who should handle the case.
She finally reached an observation home at 2:30am.
CWC asks 3 officers for explanations
The Delhi Child Welfare Committee (CWC) called out the police for delays and unprofessional behavior toward Helpline staff.
They asked three officers to explain themselves and made sure the girl could safely return home after her father promised to support and protect her.
The CWC also wants a follow-up report from local authorities within a month to check that she is safe.