Saharanpur woman alleges cleric and aide gang-raped her inside mosque
India
A woman in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, says she was gang-raped by a cleric and his aide inside a mosque on April 15.
She was reportedly brought there for her child's treatment, but claims she was given sedative-laced water and assaulted while unconscious.
Accused threatened to leak video
The woman says the accused filmed the attack and threatened to leak the video if she spoke up.
When she first went to police, she accused police of ignoring her complaint and she felt pressured to stay quiet.
After reaching out to a senior official, she's now been assured of a proper investigation, highlighting how important it is for authorities to take such cases seriously from the start.