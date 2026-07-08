Saharsa police bust alleged prostitution racket, detain 18 including minors
India
Police busted an alleged prostitution racket in Saharsa, Bihar, detaining 18 people, including 10 women, four minor girls, and four young men, on Tuesday.
The operation was led by Cyber DSP Kalyan Anand and involved several police teams working together to tackle human trafficking.
Bharatiya Nagar raid seizes suspicious items
Acting on solid intel, police raided Bharatiya Nagar around 11:30am seizing suspicious items and tablets.
Some suspects managed to slip away but are being tracked.
Authorities had already sealed some premises earlier and warned property owners against restarting illegal activities.
The minor girls are now under special care, and police are urging locals to report anything shady as part of a bigger crackdown on trafficking in the area.