Saharsa police bust alleged prostitution racket, detain 18 including minors

Bharatiya Nagar raid seizes suspicious items

Acting on solid intel, police raided Bharatiya Nagar around 11:30am seizing suspicious items and tablets.

Some suspects managed to slip away but are being tracked.

Authorities had already sealed some premises earlier and warned property owners against restarting illegal activities.

The minor girls are now under special care, and police are urging locals to report anything shady as part of a bigger crackdown on trafficking in the area.