Sahil Goyal questioned in Lohagad Fort murder of Ketan Agarwal

Police probe Sahil Goyal's alleged silence

Sahil told police that Siya said she wasn't interested in Chetan and was busy planning her wedding with Ketan, including a pre-wedding photo shoot.

But police think he might have hidden what he knew.

A witness says Sahil forced Siya into a car during an airport trip.

Police are also examining Sahil's alleged silence after Ketan's passport was torn before their Bali getaway, which has raised more questions about his role in the case.