Sahil Goyal questioned in Lohagad Fort murder of Ketan Agarwal
Police investigating the murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort are now focusing on Sahil Goyal, the brother of Ketan's fiancee, Siya.
While Sahil hasn't been named as a suspect, he was questioned for more than 10 hours to find out if he knew about Siya's relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and kept it from their family.
Police probe Sahil Goyal's alleged silence
Sahil told police that Siya said she wasn't interested in Chetan and was busy planning her wedding with Ketan, including a pre-wedding photo shoot.
But police think he might have hidden what he knew.
A witness says Sahil forced Siya into a car during an airport trip.
Police are also examining Sahil's alleged silence after Ketan's passport was torn before their Bali getaway, which has raised more questions about his role in the case.