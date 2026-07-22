Sahil Lochab injured by pellet, mother says 1% vision chance
Sahil Lochab, a 19-year-old student, was seriously injured in his right eye by a pellet during a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on July 20.
He was waving the national flag when he got hurt and needed emergency surgery at AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Sadly, his mother said there is only about a 1% chance he will regain vision in that eye.
Dozens injured in Jantar Mantar clashes
Sahil's mother, Jyoti, is heartbroken by the news and shared that doctors told her the damage is critical.
While Delhi Police denied using pellet guns, protesters insist pellets and tear gas were fired.
The clashes left dozens injured: 65 protesters and 10 police personnel were treated for things like fractured ribs and head injuries. Another protester even needed surgery to remove pellets from his face and neck.
The incident has sparked fresh debate over how force is used during public protests.