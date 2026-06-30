Sahil Majodhi held in Ukrainian POW camp, mother seeks help

Sahil Majodhi wants to return

Sahil has told the Indian government he never meant to fight and wants to return.

His mother has taken her plea all the way to the Delhi High Court, while her lawyer has reached out directly to Ukrainian officials about Sahil's detention and her health struggles.

The Ministry of External Affairs is now involved, with Sahil's next court hearing set for July 13.

Meanwhile, according to an official tally, 214 Indians were reported to have been recruited into Russia's military, many are still missing or worse, making this a growing concern.