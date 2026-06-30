Sahil Majodhi held in Ukrainian POW camp, mother seeks help
Sahil Majodhi, a resident of Gujarat, went to Russia for studies but ended up in the Russian military after being promised benefits.
He's now stuck in a Ukrainian prisoner of war camp after reportedly surrendering, and his mother Haseena Banu, who is battling cancer and heart issues, is urgently asking for help to bring him home.
Sahil Majodhi wants to return
Sahil has told the Indian government he never meant to fight and wants to return.
His mother has taken her plea all the way to the Delhi High Court, while her lawyer has reached out directly to Ukrainian officials about Sahil's detention and her health struggles.
The Ministry of External Affairs is now involved, with Sahil's next court hearing set for July 13.
Meanwhile, according to an official tally, 214 Indians were reported to have been recruited into Russia's military, many are still missing or worse, making this a growing concern.