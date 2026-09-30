Sahil Wakode's parents demand arrests during Mumbai hunger strike

Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student, was found dead in his hostel room on the evening of September 18.

His parents were on the third day of a hunger strike in Mumbai, demanding the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare amid allegations of caste discrimination against their son at the institute.

Their protest is drawing support from student groups and youth organizations at Azad Maidan.