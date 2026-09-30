Sahil Wakode's parents hunger strike in Mumbai seeking police protection

The family has named IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare and Prof. Suryanarayana Doolla as being involved and fears they could sway the investigation.

There are also concerns about leaked CCTV footage and why no arrests have been made.

Despite their ongoing protest and repeated calls for help, no representative of the Maharashtra government has approached the family so far.

The hunger strike is set to continue as the family pushes for answers and a fair probe.