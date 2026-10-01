Sahil Wakode's suicide raises questions about IIT Bombay's handling
India
Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student, died by suicide after being accused of cheating during an exam and removed from the hall.
He allegedly signed a written apology after being taken to his superiors, even though that is not actually required by the institute's rules.
His death has sparked tough questions about how IIT Bombay handled his case.
IIT Bombay students protest, police investigate
Students are now protesting on campus, demanding answers and accountability from the institute.
Police are investigating whether proper exam protocols were followed and whether caste bias played a role.
Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has not responded to key questions about what happened in Sahil's case, leaving many still searching for clarity.