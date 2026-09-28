Sahil Wakode's suicide stirs caste discrimination probe at IIT Bombay
India
Sahil Wakode, a second-year student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide on September 18 after allegedly being caught using ChatGPT during an exam.
Before his death, he shared feelings of regret with friends over the incident.
His parents have alleged caste discrimination against their son at the institute.
Mumbai Police recorded over 25 statements
Mumbai Police's Crime Branch is investigating, recorded statements of more than 25 persons, including IIT Bombay students, faculty, and hostel staff, and examining Sahil's phone and digital records.
Based on a complaint by Sahil's father, police registered an FIR, accusing a professor of caste-based harassment, claims now central to understanding what led to this tragedy.