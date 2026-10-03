Saifee Hospital's ₹125Cr defamation suit ends as Dr Luqman apologizes
Saifee Hospital Trust's huge ₹125 crore defamation case against first-year general surgery trainee Dr. Asiya Khan Luqman has finally wrapped up in the Bombay High Court.
The drama started after Luqman posted online about alleged illegal working conditions and harassment at the hospital (claims the hospital strongly denied).
In the end, she agreed to delete her posts and publicly apologize, bringing the case to a close on October 1, 2026.
Saifee Hospital said leaves harmed care
The Saifee Hospital Trust argued that Luqman's unauthorized leaves and lack of focus hurt patient care, while Luqman said she faced long hours and ill treatment by a second-year resident doctor.
She later admitted one post was made out of desperation when her grievances were not addressed.
After some back-and-forth, she apologized and promised not to repeat such claims, so both sides settled things without going further.