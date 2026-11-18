Sajjan Singh Yadav assumes Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary role
Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has just stepped in as Jammu and Kashmir's new chief secretary.
He formally took charge as Chief Secretary on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 and faces some big tasks ahead, like sorting out daily-wage workers' jobs and updating reservation policies.
Before this, he led projects like POSHAN Abhiyan and was CEO of Delhi Jal Board.
Yadav prioritizes transaction of business rules
Yadav's first order of business: finally wrapping up the long-pending Transaction of Business Rules.
With a doctorate in public health and a master's degree in public policy, he seems well-prepared for the job.
His experience spans key roles in health missions, including Mission Director, National Nutrition Mission (POSHAN Abhiyan); Director, National Rural Health Mission; Commissioner of Food & Civil Supplies, Trade and Taxes, Excise in Delhi; and later Delhi Additional Chief Secretary and CEO of the Delhi Jal Board, so he brings plenty to the table as Jammu and Kashmir navigates these changes.