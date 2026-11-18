Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has just stepped in as Jammu and Kashmir's new chief secretary.

He formally took charge as Chief Secretary on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 and faces some big tasks ahead, like sorting out daily-wage workers' jobs and updating reservation policies.

Before this, he led projects like POSHAN Abhiyan and was CEO of Delhi Jal Board.