Sakuntala Narasimhan dies aged 86 Carnatic Hindustani vocalist and journalist
Sakuntala Narasimhan, a trailblazing musician and journalist, passed away on November 18 at age 86.
She made her mark as a rare vocalist skilled in both Carnatic and Hindustani music, and was also known for her fearless journalism and advocacy for women's and consumer rights.
Her loss is deeply felt across the many fields she touched.
Narasimhan lost voice then became writer
After unexpectedly losing her singing voice, Narasimhan pivoted to writing, winning a women's magazine short story contest and later becoming a longstanding columnist for multiple newspapers.
She earned two Ph.D.s (in Women's Studies and Musicology), broke barriers with her self-jugalbandi performances, and fought for equal opportunities.
Though she got her State award when she was nearing 80, her daughter Shobhana says she always stood up for justice.
Even as cancer slowed her down, Sakuntala kept inspiring others with her drive and passion.