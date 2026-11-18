After unexpectedly losing her singing voice, Narasimhan pivoted to writing, winning a women's magazine short story contest and later becoming a longstanding columnist for multiple newspapers.

She earned two Ph.D.s (in Women's Studies and Musicology), broke barriers with her self-jugalbandi performances, and fought for equal opportunities.

Though she got her State award when she was nearing 80, her daughter Shobhana says she always stood up for justice.

Even as cancer slowed her down, Sakuntala kept inspiring others with her drive and passion.