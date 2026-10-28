Salem family of 9 hospitalized after eating wild mushrooms
India
Nine people from the same family in Salem landed in the hospital after eating wild mushrooms they picked near their home, right after days of rain.
Soon afterwards, they started feeling sick with vomiting, diarrhea, and some also experiencing trouble breathing.
Four are still in intensive care, while five others are undergoing treatment in separate wards.
Authorities collect mushroom samples, warn public
Police and food safety officials have collected mushroom samples for testing.
The Food Safety Department is also urging everyone to skip picking wild mushrooms during monsoon season: some types can be poisonous and aren't worth the risk.