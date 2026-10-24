Salem High football team bus flipped in Georgia Friday night
India
A school bus carrying the Salem High School football team flipped over in Georgia on Friday night after colliding with a Kia Soul.
At least 25 people were taken to the hospital, but thankfully everyone survived and there were no fatalities.
Georgia State Patrol investigating crash
The bus had 27 people on board, including players, coaches, and staff.
Emergency teams responded fast, and all students got the medical care they needed.
The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating what caused the crash while school officials are supporting families through this tough time.