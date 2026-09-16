Salem-Karur crash near Coastal Over Bridge kills 3 family members

A heartbreaking crash on the Salem-Karur highway in Tamil Nadu took the lives of Karthickkumar, 35; his mother, Gandhimathi, 55; and his father, Selvaraj, 60, in the early hours of Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The family was headed from Bengaluru to Aravakurichi for a get-together when their car was hit by an SUV that crossed the median near the Coastal Over Bridge.