Salem-Karur crash near Coastal Over Bridge kills 3 family members
India
A heartbreaking crash on the Salem-Karur highway in Tamil Nadu took the lives of Karthickkumar, 35; his mother, Gandhimathi, 55; and his father, Selvaraj, 60, in the early hours of Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
The family was headed from Bengaluru to Aravakurichi for a get-together when their car was hit by an SUV that crossed the median near the Coastal Over Bridge.
SUV passengers injured, police investigating
The SUV's passengers, Kishan Gowda, Yathunandan, Sivakumar, and Gowthami, were coming back from a temple trip and were treated for injuries before being moved to Bengaluru.
Police are now investigating what caused the crash.