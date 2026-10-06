Salem man Ibrahim allegedly set wife Parjhana on fire
India
In Salem, a 45-year-old man named Ibrahim was arrested after allegedly setting his wife, Parjhana, on fire during an argument about his drinking.
The incident happened while their children were away at their grandmother's house.
Neighbors extinguish flames, hospitalize Parjhana
Neighbors heard Parjhana's cries and rushed to help, managing to put out the flames before taking her to the hospital. She is being treated for serious burns.
Police responded quickly and arrested Ibrahim on Tuesday.
This case is a stark reminder of how badly things can go when domestic issues and alcohol abuse aren't addressed.