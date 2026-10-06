Salem resident L Jababhai found strangled in home, jewelry stolen
India
A 74-year-old woman, L Jababhai, was found murdered in her Ashok Nagar near Kitchipalayam in Salem Corporation home on Monday, October 5, 2026.
She was reportedly strangled while her son was at work, and her gold jewelry, including a ring, chain, and bracelet, was stolen.
The heartbreaking discovery was made by her son when he returned home.
Forensic teams collect fingerprints, review CCTV
Police are actively investigating the case. Forensic teams have collected fingerprints from the scene, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being checked for leads.
Jababhai's body has been sent for an autopsy as authorities work to track down those responsible.