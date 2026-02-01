Salman, Karan Aujla, Anant Ambani own ₹70cr Patek Philippe
A rare Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Minute Repeater, worth around ₹70 crore, is trending after @celebwatchspotter revealed only three Indians own it: Salman Khan, Karan Aujla, and Anant Ambani.
The story has caught attention for both the star power and the jaw-dropping price tag.
But 1st, let's look at the watch
This isn't just any luxury watch—it's a first-of-its-kind Aquanaut minute repeater that blends high-end mechanics with serious bling.
It features a rose gold case set with 131 baguette diamonds and 779 multicolored sapphires, all invisibly set across the bezel, dial, and bracelet.
Inside, there's a self-winding R 27 caliber movement made of 335 parts and 39 jewels. The watch can chime on two gongs and runs for up to two days without winding.
Details like sapphire markers, diamond hour circles, and gem-set hands make it as much art as engineering.