Salman, Karan Aujla, Anant Ambani own ₹70cr Patek Philippe

This isn't just any luxury watch—it's a first-of-its-kind Aquanaut minute repeater that blends high-end mechanics with serious bling. It features a rose gold case set with 131 baguette diamonds and 779 multicolored sapphires, all invisibly set across the bezel, dial, and bracelet.

Inside, there's a self-winding R 27 caliber movement made of 335 parts and 39 jewels. The watch can chime on two gongs and runs for up to two days without winding.

Details like sapphire markers, diamond hour circles, and gem-set hands make it as much art as engineering.