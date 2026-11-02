Samastha vice president Syed Ali Bafaqi Thangal dies aged 88

Thangal spent nearly six decades as khateeb at Valiyakam Juma Masjid in Koyilandy and also led as state president of the Sunni Education Board.

Educated at Quwwathul Islam Arabic College and Jamia Nooriyya Arabic College, he was known for guiding communities across Kozhikode, Koyilandy, and Parappanangadi with wisdom and commitment.