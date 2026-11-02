Samastha vice president Syed Ali Bafaqi Thangal dies aged 88
India
Syed Ali Bafaqi Thangal, a respected leader and vice president of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, died at 88 in Kozhikode on Monday.
His funeral is set for Tuesday at Koyilandy Juma Masid.
He leaves behind nine children, and his loss is being felt deeply by many.
Served nearly 6 decades as khateeb
Thangal spent nearly six decades as khateeb at Valiyakam Juma Masjid in Koyilandy and also led as state president of the Sunni Education Board.
Educated at Quwwathul Islam Arabic College and Jamia Nooriyya Arabic College, he was known for guiding communities across Kozhikode, Koyilandy, and Parappanangadi with wisdom and commitment.