Samastipur liquor gang feud leaves 3 dead amid statewide ban
A gang feud over illegal liquor in Bihar's Samastipur district has left three people dead over four days, showing how tense things remain even with the statewide alcohol ban.
The violence started on July 7 when Prabhat Choudhary, a well-known smuggler facing several criminal charges, was shot along with his associate Sunny Kumar.
FIR filed against missing Akhilesh Rai
Police think Choudhary's murder happened because of a money dispute with rival smuggler Akhilesh Rai, who is now missing.
An FIR was filed against Rai after Choudhary's father spoke out.
Sunny Kumar did not have a criminal record but was believed to be involved due to his close ties with Choudhary.
Police step up liquor crackdown
After another murder involving Ishant Kumar (also known as Chhotu), who was kidnapped and buried following a fallout with accused smuggler Nand Kumar Singh, police have stepped up action.
Deputy Inspector General Manoj Tiwari has asked police to intensify the crackdown on liquor smugglers and their networks.