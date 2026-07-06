Sambhajinagar road caves during municipal council water test, officials say
India
On Saturday, a road in Sambhajinagar, Pune district, suddenly caved in while the municipal council was testing a new water supply line.
Videos of water bursting up from underground quickly made the rounds online.
Officials say this wasn't an accident or poor construction: it happened during a planned test of the newly built water tank's outlet.
City expects Sambhajinagar repairs by Tuesday
To avoid chaos, traffic was already stopped on the busy stretch before testing began.
When high-pressure water caused the burst, crews shut off the main valve and got to work clearing and repairing the area.
The city expects both the pipeline and road to be fully fixed by Tuesday, with teams from different departments making sure everything's done safely and efficiently.