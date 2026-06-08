Sambhal's Mustafa Qadri mosque demolished over graveyard land claim

Eight booked and MP Barq objects

Eight people, including the mosque's caretaker, were booked after the recovery of posters and a green flag following a court-ordered eviction.

Officials say they followed legal steps since the committee failed to provide evidence supporting its claim over the land.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq strongly disagreed with the move, calling it "illegal" and saying the mosque was registered Waqf property.

He is planning to take his fight to court, questioning both the demolition and how authorities treated items found on site.