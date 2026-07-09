Same-sex couple seeks spouse tax benefits, Income Tax Department objects
India
A same-sex couple asked for tax-free gift benefits usually given to married spouses under Indian law, but the Income Tax Department pushed back.
In an affidavit to the Bombay High Court, it argued that "spouse" only applies to legally recognized marriages in India, which, right now, doesn't include same-sex couples.
Income Tax Department calls petition abuse
The department also called the petition an "an abuse of the legal process," saying it isn't supported by any current tax rules.
The High Court hasn't made a decision yet, so this story isn't over.