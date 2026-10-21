Sameer Hussain dies by suicide after alleged assault in Delhi
India
A Flipkart Minutes delivery partner, Sameer Hussain, died by suicide in Delhi after a customer allegedly slapped and insulted him over a torn ₹10 note.
Before his death, Hussain recorded a video describing the abuse he faced and how unsupported he felt.
Hussain recorded abuse video, 2 arrested
In the video, Hussain shared feeling humiliated and let down by both police and his employer.
After his death, police registered an FIR and arrested two people involved.