Sameer Khan's ₹55,000 frozen by 10,000cr lien glitch in Rajasthan
India
Imagine checking your bank app and seeing a ₹10,000 crore lien on your account!
That's what happened to Sameer Khan, a 22-year-old medical store worker from Rajasthan.
The glitch froze his savings of ₹55,000 and gave him quite a scare, but thankfully, it turned out to be just a technical error.
Bank confirmed glitch and restored balance
Sameer first reached out to his employer, Dheeraj Sharma, and then they went to the Sikar cyber police station, which told them to take the matter directly to the bank.
Bank staff confirmed the problem was a glitch and restored his balance.
His boss said he was shocked by the huge number.