Sampigehalli: Shivananda Prasad suspected of killing wife Sumitra then suicide India Jun 23, 2026

A heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru's Sampigehalli area: 83-year-old Shivananda Prasad is believed to have killed his wife, Sumitra, 77, before ending his own life at their son's home.

The couple, originally from Bihar and new to the city, had been struggling with health problems and reportedly argued often about them.