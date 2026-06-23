Sampigehalli: Shivananda Prasad suspected of killing wife Sumitra then suicide
India
A heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru's Sampigehalli area: 83-year-old Shivananda Prasad is believed to have killed his wife, Sumitra, 77, before ending his own life at their son's home.
The couple, originally from Bihar and new to the city, had been struggling with health problems and reportedly argued often about them.
Bengaluru police suspect smothering, postmortems underway
Family members discovered something was wrong when the couple didn't leave their room Tuesday morning.
Police think Shivananda smothered Sumitra after dinner Monday night, then took his own life.
Investigators are looking into how their ongoing health issues and disagreements may have played a role, and postmortem exams are underway to clarify what happened.