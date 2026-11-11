Samrat Choudhary suspends 15 Bihar government officers over 'Sahyog' delays
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has suspended 15 government officers for not handling public applications properly under the Sahyog program.
The move targets officials from several departments who didn't process requests on time, as the state pushes for more accountability and better service.
'Sahyog' targets 30 day redressal
Launched in May 2026, Sahyog is part of Bihar's push to make life easier by quickly resolving people's complaints, ideally within 30 days, through regular camps across the state.
At a recent meeting, Choudhary reminded everyone that handling these cases with care and transparency really matters.