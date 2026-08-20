Samyukta Kisan Morcha pauses Delhi march after Haryana promised meeting
Farmers from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have put their 228-km Delhi march on hold.
Haryana promised them a meeting on September 4 with Union minister of power, housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, so for now, the protest at the Khanauri-Data Singhwala border is paused.
Just days earlier, their group was blocked from entering Haryana and National Highway 52 was sealed off, so things were tense.
Farmers demand India US trade exclusions
The farmers are pushing back against a proposed India-US trade deal. They want farming, dairy, poultry, and fisheries left out of it.
Their other asks: legal backing for minimum prices (using the Swaminathan Commission's formula), waivers for farm loans, and better prices for sugarcane.
Even though they're not marching to Delhi right now, leaders say this isn't over: they're planning rallies across India to keep up the pressure.