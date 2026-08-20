Samyukta Kisan Morcha pauses Delhi march after Haryana promised meeting

Farmers from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have put their 228-km Delhi march on hold.

Haryana promised them a meeting on September 4 with Union minister of power, housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, so for now, the protest at the Khanauri-Data Singhwala border is paused.

Just days earlier, their group was blocked from entering Haryana and National Highway 52 was sealed off, so things were tense.