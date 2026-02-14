Sandeep Chakravorty likely to be new India envoy to Bangladesh
Sandeep Chakravorty, currently India's ambassador to Indonesia, is expected to become the next high commissioner to Bangladesh.
This move comes as India looks to reset its relationship with Bangladesh after a rough patch since August 2024, especially with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party having swept the general election held on February 12 and now in power in Dhaka after the Awami League was ousted in August 2024.
BNP government prefers a Bengali-speaking diplomat
Chakravorty isn't new to Bangladesh—he was deputy chief of mission there from 2012-2015 and knows the region well.
India specifically wants a Bengali-speaking diplomat for this role, hoping it'll help smooth things over with the new BNP-led government and signal a fresh start despite past tensions.
His previous roles include ambassador to Peru and Bolivia
He's handled big roles before—as ambassador to Peru and Bolivia, consul general in New York City, and joint secretary for Europe West and EU—so he brings plenty of experience into this crucial posting.
He is expected to replace Pranay Verma
He is widely tipped to replace Pranay Verma, who will stay on for a few more weeks until things settle down with the new government in Dhaka.