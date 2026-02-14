Sandeep Chakravorty likely to be new India envoy to Bangladesh India Feb 14, 2026

Sandeep Chakravorty, currently India's ambassador to Indonesia, is expected to become the next high commissioner to Bangladesh.

This move comes as India looks to reset its relationship with Bangladesh after a rough patch since August 2024, especially with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party having swept the general election held on February 12 and now in power in Dhaka after the Awami League was ousted in August 2024.