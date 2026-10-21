Sandhu and Joshi raised concerns over electoral IT oversight
India
Two election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, wrote to the cabinet secretary on July 29, 2026, raising concerns about a recent work-allocation order.
Their letters questioned changes in how electoral roll IT systems are overseen.
The letters themselves are not public yet; they are stuck behind a small fee, but their existence and official handling have been confirmed.
Election Commission sets aside proposed changes
After the letters were sent, the Election Commission set aside the proposed changes and clarified that key IT supervision roles remain untouched.
Later, they explained that Sandhu and Joshi's concerns were really about an officer's duties, not any big shift in technology policy.
Basically, some internal pushback happened.