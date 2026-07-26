Sangrur job protest by Berozgar Sanyukt Morcha turns into clash
India
In Sangrur, a protest for government jobs by the Berozgar Sanyukt Morcha Punjab turned tense on Sunday.
After a prolonged period of sitting outside the deputy commissioner's office, protesters tried to march to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's house but were stopped by police barricades on the route leading to the Chief Minister's residence, leading to a clash.
Some protesters faint, demand government action
Several protesters were left with minor injuries and some fainted during the confrontation.
Frustration was clear as they chanted against the government for not addressing their demands.
Police presence was in the area, but protest leaders say they are not backing down until real action is taken on jobs and employment issues.