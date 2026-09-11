Sanjay Bhatia's IFSO steps up social monitoring before BRICS Summit
With the BRICS Summit coming up, police are stepping up their watch on social media to keep things safe and orderly.
The IFSO unit, led by Additional Commissioner Sanjay Bhatia, is using software tools to monitor platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook, especially looking out for posts about protests, communal tension, threats, illegal activities, the glorification of weapons, abusive or threatening remarks against public figures or institutions, misinformation, fake news or manipulated content.
Police track networks and issue takedowns
Police aren't just scanning posts. They're tracking connections between accounts (sharing illegal content).
If something suspicious pops up, they send takedown notices to platforms or file FIRs for hate speech and incitement.
They're also working to make verified public advisories more visible so accurate information stands out ahead of the summit.