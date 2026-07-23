Sanjay Gurjar traps leopard inside Rajasthan liquor store after attack
India
A wild leopard crashed into a liquor store in Rajasthan, leaving two men injured.
CCTV caught the moment 25-year-old Sanjay Gurjar was charged by the leopard.
He somehow managed to push it away and quickly pulled down the shutter, trapping the animal inside.
Leopard captured after 5-hour operation
The second victim, 40-year-old Fateh Lal Koli, was also attacked before wildlife specialists stepped in.
It took a five-hour operation and a tranquilizer dart to safely capture the five-year-old male leopard.
Afterward, Gurjar said, "I somehow pushed the leopard away and ran toward the exit. As I ran, I pulled the shutter down. Then I lost consciousness."