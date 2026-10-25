Sanjay Kishan Kaul says Chandrachud considered government call in memoir

Former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul's upcoming memoir, Without Fear or Favour, is making waves after he said that former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud wondered aloud whether he should telephone out to check the government's view before picking judges.

In an interview, Kaul described a moment when Chandrachud allegedly considered asking for executive input on a Supreme Court appointment, raising concerns about whether this crosses a line for judicial independence.