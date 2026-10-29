Sanjay Raut filed unconditional apology to Supreme Court, Surya Kant

UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut has offered a full and voluntary apology to the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Surya Kant after making comments that landed him in contempt trouble.

He filed his apology on October 28, saying that the apology tendered herein is unconditional, unqualified and voluntary for anything seen as disrespectful.

Since his lawyer missed the hearing, the court now wants him to show up in person on November 17.