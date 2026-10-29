Sanjay Raut filed unconditional apology to Supreme Court, Surya Kant
UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut has offered a full and voluntary apology to the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Surya Kant after making comments that landed him in contempt trouble.
He filed his apology on October 28, saying that the apology tendered herein is unconditional, unqualified and voluntary for anything seen as disrespectful.
Since his lawyer missed the hearing, the court now wants him to show up in person on November 17.
SCBA files contempt against Raut, Wagle
The whole issue started when Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle criticized the judiciary after the chief justice declined to meet Congress leaders about concerns over the chief election commissioner.
Their comments led the Supreme Court Bar Association to start contempt proceedings, calling their words the "statements made by the alleged contemnors are deliberately and knowingly made to scandalize and diminish the authority of the Supreme Court."
Wagle has also apologized, while the Supreme Court Bar Association is pushing for stricter action to protect respect for the courts.