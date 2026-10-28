Sanjeev Gandhi moved to 7th post as HPGIC managing director
India
Sanjeev Gandhi, a senior police officer in Himachal Pradesh, has just been moved to his seventh new post this year, this time as managing director of the Himachal Pradesh General Industries Corporation Ltd. starting October 27.
The move was signed off by the state's top officials.
Sanjeev Gandhi has faced 2 FIRs
Gandhi steps into this role after leading another state corporation, but his career has not been smooth.
He has faced two FIRs over alleged financial missteps as Shimla's police chief, charges he calls a witch-hunt.
Despite these setbacks, Gandhi was recognized for his anti-narcotics work with the DGP's disk and best administrator award back in 2022.