Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi faces 2nd FIR over police housing funds
Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, a top cop in Himachal Pradesh, has been hit with a second FIR, this time for allegedly misusing money meant to fix up police housing.
The case started after an audit committee report on alleged financial irregularities during Gandhi's tenure as superintendent of police in Shimla led to the second FIR, which was registered on October 22.
Audit finds 1.2cr, Gandhi calls 'witchhunt'
A police audit found about ₹1.2 crore in questionable spending under Gandhi between 2022-23 and 2024-25, including ₹14,07,392 spent on his official residence without approval.
Money meant for repairs at Rampur and Shoghi was also diverted elsewhere, like ₹2.5 lakh that was supposed to fix a guard post.
Gandhi has called the allegations a "witchhunt" and insists he is innocent, but the FIR was registered under Section 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).