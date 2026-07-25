Sansad Chalo clashes in Delhi injure 130 police, 65 students
The Sansad Chalo protest in Delhi on July 20 turned tense, with clashes leaving at least 130 police personnel and around 65 students injured.
Tens of thousands marched from Jantar Mantar toward Parliament, facing off with barricades, tear gas, and lathi charges.
Police blamed anti-social elements for stone-pelting and stirring up violence, while organizers pushed back, saying the crackdown was too harsh.
Facial recognition used at Jantar Mantar
To keep things under control, about 3,000 police officers were stationed at Jantar Mantar each day as crowds swelled to around 10,000.
Authorities used facial recognition cameras and flagged more than 2,000 people with criminal records.
Police filed multiple first information reports, or FIRs, for damaging property and obstructing work.
With protests still ongoing, security remains tight around Jantar Mantar to prevent any more flare-ups.