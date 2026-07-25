Sansad Chalo clashes in Delhi injure 130 police, 65 students

The Sansad Chalo protest in Delhi on July 20 turned tense, with clashes leaving at least 130 police personnel and around 65 students injured.

Tens of thousands marched from Jantar Mantar toward Parliament, facing off with barricades, tear gas, and lathi charges.

Police blamed anti-social elements for stone-pelting and stirring up violence, while organizers pushed back, saying the crackdown was too harsh.