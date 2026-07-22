'Sansad Chalo' protest saw late orders, leave police exposed
During the Monday Sansad Chalo march, protesters managed to break through barricades near Parliament: a big security slip-up.
What's surprising is that both the Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police had already warned about a huge crowd, but when it mattered most, police on the ground were left hanging because of late and confusing instructions from headquarters.
Noon guidance, senior officials feared backlash
By the time officers finally got guidance, only around noon, the protest was already heating up.
The directions they received only covered scattered spots like Connaught Place instead of tackling the bigger picture.
Plus, higher-ups hesitated to use force out of fear of political backlash, making it even harder for police to keep things under control.
Red Fort delay, Baba Ramdev response
This isn't a one-off issue: similar delays happened during events like the Red Fort breach in 2021.
Meanwhile, quick action during Baba Ramdev's 2011 protest showed what can work when there's clear direction.
Monday's chaos just highlighted ongoing struggles with handling big protests effectively.