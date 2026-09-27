Sanskrit scholar R. Krishnamurthy Shastri dies in Chennai aged 82

Shastri stayed active until the end. He performed a key ritual on his last day and four days earlier attended a major religious event with community leaders.

Starting his Vedic studies as a child in Mullaivaasal, he went on to earn top honors in Sanskrit and served as former principal of Madras Sanskrit College.

Even after retirement, he kept promoting Sanskrit through Brahmavidya Bhavanam, earning national recognition like the President's Award along the way.